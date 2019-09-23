Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Annaliese Slater received a suspended prison sentence of 10 months

A student nurse dishonestly claimed £60,000 in NHS bursaries after falsely claiming to be a single mother despite being married.

Annaliese Slater received the money while studying at three different universities over a decade, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

The 45-year-old, who was married to a soldier, admitted nine offences of fraud by false representation.

She received a 10 month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

The court was told how Slater never even qualified and deprived another would-be nurse of a training placement.

In total, she received more than £110,000 in payments from the NHS, more than half of which were claimed illegally.

The mother-of-three, of Ashlea Road, Birkenhead, who is no longer with her husband, claimed the cash under the NHS student bursary scheme between February 2008 and January 2018.

She initially applied for a bursary while studying nursing at Bucks New University and claimed she was a single mother having separated from her husband.

'Obsessive desire'

She went on to study at Anglia Ruskin University and the University of Chester while still receiving the payments.

The Royal Military Police contacted NHS fraud investigators in 2015 when Slater and her husband were in the genuine process of separation and divorce.

Judge Stuart Driver said a psychiatric report showed Slater's traits included "an obsessive altruistic desire to nurse injured soldiers".

He took into account that she was the sole carer for her school-age children, and was a hard worker who suffered from anxiety and depression.

As well as the suspended sentence, Slater was ordered her to carry out 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 70 hours in unpaid work. She must also pay £500 towards the prosecution costs.

Slater now works for a Wirral charity, Make It Happen, which she originally joined as a volunteer.