Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ceara Thacker took an overdose three months before her death

The parents of a student found hanged at her halls of residence have claimed she was "failed" by mental health services.

Ceara Thacker, from Bradford, was found dead at her University of Liverpool accommodation in May 2018.

Her parents said she had found herself "falling through the cracks" with different mental health services, who failed to communicate with each other.

Area coroner Anita Bhardwaj recorded Ms Thacker's death was suicide.

The coroner said she would make a report for the prevention of future deaths to the NHS.

She also described a delay of two months between Ms Thacker, 19, referring herself to the university's mental health advisers in February, and being given an appointment in April, as "unacceptable".

The inquest in Liverpool heard Ms Thacker's family had not been informed about a previous suicide attempt three months before her death.

Ms Bhardwaj said the issue of parental involvement, with consent, should be included in mental health assessments.

"It's difficult and unclear whether Ceara would have had a different outcome had she had additional mental health appointments, been given an urgent appointment and had family involvement," she said.

Image caption Ms Thacker started university in September 2017

The court heard the delay in getting a mental health appointment was caused by "exceptional circumstances" including strike action, staff sickness and training days.

Ms Bhardwaj said there was also no record of discussions between medical professionals and Miss Thacker about contacting her family.

"It would have been helpful to have those discussions, so if Ceara wanted additional support from her family that could have been facilitated," she added.

Ceara's mother Lorraine said her daughter had been failed by mental health services, while her father Iain accused the university of failing to apologise publicly.

"We will never understand why no-one at that university picked up the phone to us," he said.