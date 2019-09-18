Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Kerevan's sons Peter and Matthew had appealed for support from the public

A man with dementia who went missing almost two months ago has been found dead.

Peter Kerevan, 76, disappeared from his home in Aintree, Merseyside, on 29 July.

His body was found near the Liverpool Municipal Golf Club in Fazakerley, police said.

Merseyside Police said there was nothing to suggest the death was suspicious and the force has referred the matter to the coroner.

Mr Kerevan's family had been informed and expressed "sincere thanks" for support received, police added.