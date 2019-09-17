Image copyright Liverpool FC Image caption Steve Harkness made more than 100 appearances for Liverpool FC

Former Liverpool footballer Steve Harkness has been banned from driving for three years.

Harkness, 48, who played for the club from 1989 to 1999, was pulled over in St Helens, Merseyside, on Monday.

Checks showed he was already serving a driving ban, and the car he was in was insured for a female driver.

Harkness, who admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, was also given a nine-week jail term, suspended for two years.

Liverpool Magistrates' Court also ordered Harkness to do 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

'Nobody above law'

Harkness admitted he was banned from driving when stopped by officers at St Helens Linkway, the court heard.

But he made no further comment in interview.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) did not give a reason for Harkness's original driving ban.

"Events like this and other recent high-profile cases involving current and retired sportsmen underline the fact that nobody is above the law, and that driving while disqualified is a matter which the courts take very seriously," Andrew Page, from Mersey-Cheshire CPS said.

"Mr Harkness was told in no uncertain terms what the consequences would be if he were to offend again during the period of his community order or drive again during the period of his disqualification."

He added: "He faces a real possibility of jail if he does this again."

The defender made more than 100 appearances for Liverpool FC, scoring three goals, before spells with Benfica and Sheffield Wednesday.