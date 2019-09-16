Image caption Officers could still be seen in the area several hours after the raids

Armed police surrounded five houses and arrested nine people in a series of "intelligence-led" raids targeting the supply of firearms on Merseyside.

The homes were searched in parts of Wirral, including West Kirby and Birkenhead, as part of an operation led by the National Crime Agency.

An eyewitness at the nearby Ridger pub said she saw what she thought were police "snipers" in the car park.

The NCA said there was "no elevated risk to the public".

A spokesman said: "While the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."