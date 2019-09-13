Image copyright National Trust Image caption The house is in Liverpool's Georgian Quarter and still contains the studio

A huge collection of late photographer Edward Chambre Hardman images will go on public display for the first time, thanks to a £25,000 grant.

The archive of 140,000 images that span five decades were left in the acclaimed photographer's Liverpool home - Hardman's House - when he died in 1988.

The National Trust took on the home in 2003 and the images have been in storage since.

The home, now a tourist attraction, aims to exhibit the pictures in 2021.

Image copyright Brian Pilkington Image caption The images will be digitalised

The collection includes the photographer's prints and negatives, dating from the 1920s to 1970s, that show portraits of celebrities and iconic shots of post-war Liverpool.

It will provide an "exciting insight" into the work and personal life of the portrait and landscape photographer as well as a "fascinating social history of the mid-20th Century", Brian Pilkington, of the National Trust, said.

The funding has come from the National Archives and The Pilgrim Trust as part of their Archives Revealed programme.

Image copyright Alexandra Muir Image caption The collection has been in storage