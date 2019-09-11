Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption Paul Carr is due to go on trial in March

A man who lost his right hand in a blast at a house in Liverpool has denied causing an explosion.

Three people were taken to hospital after the incident in an attic bedroom in Anfield Road near Liverpool FC's stadium on 12 September 2017.

Paul Carr, 27, pleaded not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

He is due to go on trial at the same court on 23 March next year.

The blast blew off the roof of the property and left the defendant "disabled for life", his barrister Chris Stables told the court.

Image copyright PA Image caption Neighbours reported hearing three loud bangs

At the time Mr Carr's mother and an eight-year-old child were also present in the property.

Neighbours reported hearing three loud bangs and said they saw flames coming out of the roof of the building at about 17:00 BST.

Two other people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Nearby homes were evacuated and residents were not allowed to return home that evening.

Mr Carr - who has been charged under the Explosive Substances Act 1883 - has been further remanded on bail.

His trial is estimated to last four days.