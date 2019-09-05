Bogus policeman preyed on domestic abuse victims

Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption Stephen Davey, 49, was jailed for four years at Liverpool Crown Court

A "serial predatory fraudster" pretended to be a police officer and solicitor to con the victims of domestic abuse, a court was told.

Stephen Davey, 49, adopted false identities to trick his victims into handing over more than £8,000.

Davey, originally of Wandsworth, London was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for four years for fraud and theft.

Judge Robert Warnock told him: "The time has come for you to stop causing so much harm to others."

He added that Davey was a "serial predatory fraudster over a long period of time throughout the country".

Davey, who has committed 90 fraud and theft-related offences, contacted his two victims - who cannot be named for legal reasons - through a woman he had met last December in a Liverpool bar.

He told the woman he was a police officer and probation officer, the court heard.

Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption Stephen Davey used a police lanyard as part of his efforts to con his victims into believing he was a police officer.

Prosecutor Nardeen Nemat said the woman asked him to help her friends, who were both going through family court proceedings following abusive relationships.

He offered to put them in touch with a solicitor named Simon Davey, who did not exist.

The victims communicated with the "solicitor" by email and were "told" by him not to attend family court hearings, Ms Nemat said.

One victim said she felt this advice had portrayed her in a bad light to the family court, social services and her children's school.

The second victim, whose ex-partner had threatened to kidnap their child, said: "I cannot understand why he would put innocent children in danger and affect our lives so much."

Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption Stephen Davey tricked his victims into handing over more than £8,000

The court heard one victim paid about £8,000 to Davey in false legal fees, as well for items including a television and PlayStation, and more than £400 for private health scans after he claimed he feared he had bowel cancer.

The other victim spent about £400 on bogus legal fees.

Tom Watson, defending, said Davey, who was studying for a degree in criminology and psychology, was remorseful.

But, because of his past offending, "the internet follows him around".

Davey, who pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation, making articles for use in fraud, and possessing articles to use in fraud and theft, was also given a 10-year restraining order against his victims.