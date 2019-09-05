Image copyright Google Image caption The attack was described as "brutal and cruel" by Merseyside Police

A man has admitted his role in an "horrific" attack in which the victim was stabbed before suffering serious burns when his flat was set on fire.

Stanley O'Brien, 24, of Crosby, Merseyside pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to the attempted murder of a 25-year-old man at his Waterloo flat.

Edward Crompton, 25, of Litherland has previously been convicted of the attempted murder last November.

They have both been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 11 November.

'Brutal and cruel'

Neighbours extinguished the flames and called paramedics to the flat in Willoughby Road on 9 November.

Crompton's partner Kayleigh Brett, 27, of Oakdale Road, Waterloo, has previously admitted assisting an offender and will be sentenced alongside O'Brien, of Wembley Road, and Crompton, of Bowland Drive, at Liverpool Crown Court.

Det Insp Gary Stratton of Merseyside Police described it as an "horrific attack".

"This was a particularly brutal and cruel assault in which the victim suffered extensive burns and stab wounds to his head and body.

"He is continuing to receive treatment for his life-changing injuries to this day."