Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson's position is safe for now after his party took control of a process that could eventually see his role being scrapped.

A Liberal Democrat motion seeking to prompt moves to abolish the role was toppled by Labour's own version.

It directed the council to carry out a public consultation about how the authority is governed.

Having an elected mayor brought huge benefits, Mr Anderson told the full council meeting on Wednesday evening.

Richard Kemp leader of the opposing Liberal Democrat party, said the move risked "kicking the can down the road", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

'Wasteful and divisive'

The motion, which called for the council to consult voters on potential alternatives to the mayoral model, passed with 57 votes to 14.

But a Labour amendment removed all reference to the Liberal Democrats and changed the wording on how a consultation would be carried out.

Mr Kemp, who has called for the abolition of the "wasteful and divisive system of the elected mayoralty" said the move was "just putting the issue in the long grass until the elections".

He added: "If a mayor is elected next may they will be in that position until 2024.

"That will be hugely frustrating if it's decided that we should get rid of the mayoralty."

Mr Anderson defended the mayoral model, which has faced criticism since the introduction of the wider city region mayor, effectively leaving Liverpool with two executive mayors.

He said the model had "brought a lot" in terms of "investment for the future of our city".

The meeting also saw councillor Anna Rothery officially installed as Liverpool's first black Lord Mayor.