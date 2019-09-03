Greasby girl's MDMA drug death: Wirral teenager charged
- 3 September 2019
A 19-year-old man has been charged with supplying drugs after the death last year of a 14-year-old girl.
Bethany Devlin-McCrone from Greasby, Wirral died in July 2018 of MDMA poisoning.
Connor Parrish, of Cobden Avenue, Tranmere is due before Wirral magistrates on Wednesday accused of supplying cocaine and MDMA, and possession of Class A and B drugs.
Two others held over the girl's death have been released without charge.