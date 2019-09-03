Image copyright Family handout Image caption Bethany Devlin-McCrone, 14, died in July 2018

A 19-year-old man has been charged with supplying drugs after the death last year of a 14-year-old girl.

Bethany Devlin-McCrone from Greasby, Wirral died in July 2018 of MDMA poisoning.

Connor Parrish, of Cobden Avenue, Tranmere is due before Wirral magistrates on Wednesday accused of supplying cocaine and MDMA, and possession of Class A and B drugs.

Two others held over the girl's death have been released without charge.