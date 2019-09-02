Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption A ban on the sale of so-called zombie knives came into force in England and Wales three years ago

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested over the discovery of a "zombie knife" found during a brawl outside a bar.

Armed officers attended the fracas outside Fusion Bar in Fleet Street, Liverpool, just after 05:30 BST, police said.

The teenager was held on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray.

Merseyside Police said no one was seriously hurt.

'No excuse'

A ban on the sale of so-called zombie knives came into force in England and Wales in 2016.

Inspired by horror films, the curved blades with serrated edges are sold as collectors' items, but police say they are being carried by criminals.

Insp Chris Ruane said it was "extremely alarming" for anyone to be carrying such a "dangerous weapon" and there was "no need or excuse".

He added: "Knives should not be seen as a form of protection. Those in possession of these weapons are more likely to be subject to harm as well as face severe penalties."