Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption John Manley said his employers failed to pay him

A labourer smashed up the entrance of a hotel with a digger over a Christmas pay dispute, a court heard.

The destruction happened at the Travelodge in Liverpool's Innovation Park on 21 January.

John Manley, of Netherton, Merseyside, pleaded guilty to damaging property and being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

The 35-year-old had been dealing with "social problems" in the run-up to the attack, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Defending, Brendan Carville accepted that Manley had "intended to cause the damage", and that he was facing an immediate prison sentence.

But he said his client's behaviour had "notably [followed] the failure of his immediate employers [not Travelodge] to pay him over the Christmas period and asking him to work for nothing on the eve of this offence".

The digger crashed through windows and the reception desk at the hotel, causing extensive damage to the building on the day it was due to be finished.

The destruction was filmed by several witnesses on mobile phones.

Footage showed the vehicle mounting the hotel steps and entering the lobby through its glass entrance.

One witness said the attack went on for "a good 20 or 30 minutes" and left workers "gobsmacked".

Image copyright Samuel White/PA Image caption Massive damage was caused in the attack

Father-of-two Manley previously admitted causing criminal damage.

He denied damaging property being reckless as to whether life was endangered and also denied dangerous driving in relation to the incident.

But on the opening day of his trial he admitted he put people's lives in danger at the construction site.

His not guilty plea to dangerous driving was accepted by the prosecution.

Sentencing was adjourned until 1 November for psychiatric reports and Manley, of St Aidan's Way, was remanded in custody.