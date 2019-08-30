Image copyright BBC/EPA Image caption Gary Hyland was given a suspended sentence for posting offensive tweets about Mo Salah

A football fan has been ordered to complete a course "promoting human dignity" after posting racist tweets aimed at Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Gary Hyland published the series of abusive posts about the Egyptian forward during an online discussion on Twitter on 6 August.

The 32-year-old was handed a six-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

Hyland must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work as well as the course.

The prosecution said Hyland targeted the striker's Muslim faith and became increasingly abusive.

The tweets were reported to Merseyside Police who arrested the Everton fan at his home.

When asked to hand over his phone Hyland claimed it was lost, but officers found it under a cushion. He also became obstructive while he was being taken into custody.

Hyland, of no fixed address, admitted racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.