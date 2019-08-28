Image copyright Peter Powell/PA Wire Image caption Dean Saunders' medication "interacted" with the beer he had drunk, it was claimed in court

Ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has been jailed for 10 weeks for refusing to provide a roadside breath test.

The BT Sport pundit, 55, was stopped by police on suspicion of drink-driving in Boughton, Chester, on May 10.

Saunders, who was capped by Wales 75 times, was slurring and had to prop himself up against his Audi A8 car when he was asked to get out of the vehicle, Chester Magistrates' Court heard.

Jailing Saunders, District Judge Nicholas Sanders called him "arrogant".

Saunders, of The Paddocks, Whitegate, Cheshire, told the court he had been at Chester Races and had drunk two pints.

His lawyer suggested the alcohol might have "interacted" with the medication he takes for injury to his knees and for his asthma.

'Deterrent sentence'

The former Derby County and Aston Villa striker had initially denied failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis at a police station, but later pleaded guilty.

Saunders looked crestfallen when he realised he was going to jail.

"Throughout these proceedings you have shown yourself to be arrogant, thinking you are someone whose previous and current role in the public eye entitles you to be above the law," District Judge Sanders said.

"In fact the opposite is true - someone in the public eye should expect a deterrent sentence when they flout the law."

Saunders was also banned from driving for 30 months.