Two arrested after Liverpool boys, 14 and 15, stabbed
Two men have been arrested after two teenage boys were stabbed in Liverpool.
The 14 and 15-year-old were attacked in Rydal Street on Saturday.
The older boy needed a blood transfusion after being stabbed in the stomach while the other required surgery on his arm and abdomen. Both are in a stable condition.
Police said their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Two men, aged 24 and 25, were held on suspicion of wounding and bailed.
Merseyside Police said the attack happened after a group of people threw objects at a house, causing considerable damage.
An altercation then subsequently took place, it said.