Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened after an altercation in Rydal Street

Two men have been arrested after two teenage boys were stabbed in Liverpool.

The 14 and 15-year-old were attacked in Rydal Street on Saturday.

The older boy needed a blood transfusion after being stabbed in the stomach while the other required surgery on his arm and abdomen. Both are in a stable condition.

Police said their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Two men, aged 24 and 25, were held on suspicion of wounding and bailed.

Merseyside Police said the attack happened after a group of people threw objects at a house, causing considerable damage.

An altercation then subsequently took place, it said.