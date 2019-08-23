Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at a house on Samuel Street

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of neglect after three children were rescued from a house fire.

Emergency services were called at about 00:15 BST to reports of a fire alarm at house on Samuel Street, Great Sankey, Warrington.

The property was filled with smoke and three children, aged four, eight and 10, had to be rescued from upstairs.

They were assessed at the scene by paramedics as a precautionary measure.

The man and woman, both 40, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect in connection with the incident.

The smoke was caused by a pan of food left cooking on a hob, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

It spread from the kitchen to the lounge.

Firefighters turned the hob off and ventilated the house to clear the smoke.