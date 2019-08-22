Liverpool

'Viable' WW2 gun found on Liverpool recreation ground

  • 22 August 2019
M3 submachine gun Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption The firearm was found in a bag and an empty magazine was discovered nearby

A "viable" World War Two submachine gun has been found by police searching open land in Liverpool.

Officers came across the "suspected" M3 gun inside a bag on Fazakerley Hall Recreation Ground on Wednesday evening.

Merseyside Police said an empty magazine was found nearby and an investigation was under way to establish if it had been used.

Det Insp Sean Kelly-Martland said it was a "viable firearm with the potential to cause serious harm".

He added that officers were trying to work out who had handled the gun, which was found near the Falcon Hey entrance to the recreation ground.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Officers said the firearm found near Falcon Hey could have caused "serious harm"

