Image copyright Merseytravel Image caption The dispute relates to the role of guards on Merseyrail's new fleet

Workers on Merseyrail will stage six fresh 24-hour strikes in the long-running dispute over guards on its new fleet of trains.

Passengers are warned there will be a limited service on Saturday and on further dates until 4 October.

Merseyrail said it was "extremely disappointing" after the RMT had "moved the goalposts".

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said proposals for the roles of guards and drivers were "less safe".

Strike action had been halted after the rail firm agreed "in principle" to a second staff member on its new trains in 2021.

Some services will run between about 07:00 and 19:00 BST on Saturday, with a short break, Merseyrail said.

'Established deals'

There will be no trains running on the Kirkby and Hunts Cross lines and services will start and end at Hooton station on the Chester and Ellesmere Port lines.

Strike action is planned for:

Saturday 24 August

Tuesday 3 September

Thursday 5 September

Monday 30 September

Wednesday 2 October

Friday 4 October

Merseyrail managing director Andy Heath said: "We have met the aspirations of the RMT and our customers, who were clear that they wanted a second person on all trains and we had two jointly established deals to guarantee that."

He apologised to affected customers.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the walkouts followed "15 months of difficult and disappointing negotiations".

He said members felt "so strongly" that proposals for the new trains were "a less safe option" that they are prepared to go back to the picket lines.

Drivers agreed that the guard should be "responsible for the safe dispatch of the train as they are now," he added.

RMT members on South Western Railway will strike for four days from 30 August in the same dispute, causing disruption on busy commuter routes into London Waterloo.