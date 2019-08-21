Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Patrick Campbell has admitted his behaviour was "horrendous", his lawyer said

A police officer shared footage of himself performing a sex act while in uniform, a misconduct panel heard.

Patrick Campbell, 35, filmed himself in full uniform in a toilet cubicle and shared the video on WhatsApp, the disciplinary hearing was told.

He also "blatantly misused" Cheshire Police systems to find details about women, the panel ruled.

Mr Campbell, who was based in Chester, resigned from the force before the hearing took place.

But the ex-officer's "deplorable" behaviour breached professional standards and if he had not already quit he would have been sacked, the panel said.

His solicitor said Mr Campbell, who did not attend the hearing, apologised for his "horrendous" actions.

The misconduct first came to light in September when a video of Mr Campbell, who became a PC in 2015, performing a sex act was found on his mobile phone.

'Scared, shaking, crying'

The hearing was told this was the "deliberate sexualisation of the police role and its associated professional equipment".

He also "abused his position" by using police systems to find personal information about women he contacted on dating apps, asking one woman, "would it freak you out if I knew where you lived?"

Another woman was left "scared, shaking and and crying" when he started a countdown to calling uninvited at her house, the panel was told.

The force said Mr Campbell had committed gross misconduct due to his "discreditable conduct" and breach of confidentiality rules.

Mr Campbell's name has been added to the College of Policing Barred List, banning him from working in law enforcement in the future.