Christian Thornton died outside the Hammer and Pincers pub in Widnes where he was landlord

Thieves have targeted a pub days after its landlord was stabbed to death, stealing his van and the staff tip jar.

Christian Thornton, 49, died outside the Hammer and Pincers pub in Widnes, Cheshire on 11 August.

Intruders broke into the pub between 18:00 BST on Friday and Saturday lunchtime, police said.

They stole cash from fruit machines and the keys to Mr Thornton's white Ford Transit van which was later found abandoned in Cherry Sutton, Widnes.

Det Sgt Mark Roberts from Cheshire Police described the theft as "sickening" and appealed for information.

He said Mr Thornton's family had been "devastated" by his death and "the last thing they needed was to find out that the pub, to which he had devoted the last 16 years of his life, had been targeted by callous thieves".

Lee Abbott, 35, of Rose Street, Widnes, is due to go on trial accused of Mr Thornton's murder in February.