LSD 'jelly sweets' warning after Kirkby man falls ill
A warning has been issued after a man thought to have eaten an LSD jelly sweet was taken to hospital.
The 23-year-old, from Kirkby, Merseyside, suffered a suspected "drug-induced episode" on Saturday.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition, said police, who believe the hallucinogenic drug was supplied in a "small plastic snap bag".
Detectives are checking local hospitals for similar cases, and urged anyone else with the drugs not to take them.
Merseyside Police Det Insp Yoseph Al-Ramadhan warned that LSD can "cause vivid and dangerous hallucinations... ongoing flashbacks and other visual distortions that can cause extreme distress."