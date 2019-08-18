Liverpool

LSD 'jelly sweets' warning after Kirkby man falls ill

  • 18 August 2019
Overton Close Kirkby Image copyright Paul Burnell
Image caption Police say the man is now stable in hospital

A warning has been issued after a man thought to have eaten an LSD jelly sweet was taken to hospital.

The 23-year-old, from Kirkby, Merseyside, suffered a suspected "drug-induced episode" on Saturday.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition, said police, who believe the hallucinogenic drug was supplied in a "small plastic snap bag".

Detectives are checking local hospitals for similar cases, and urged anyone else with the drugs not to take them.

Merseyside Police Det Insp Yoseph Al-Ramadhan warned that LSD can "cause vivid and dangerous hallucinations... ongoing flashbacks and other visual distortions that can cause extreme distress."

