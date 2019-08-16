Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Natalie Hodson admitted blackmail and supplying Class A drugs

A gang boss threatened to burn down a family's house unless they settled a relative's drug debt, a court has heard.

The family from Runcorn fled their home after Natalie Hodson warned them "if we don't get the money, the house will be going up", Cheshire Police said.

Detectives investigating the threats found Hodson was running a drugs ring.

She was jailed for six years after admitting blackmail and supplying Class A drugs at Chester Crown Court.

Cheshire Police said Hodson, 34 and of Critchley Road, Liverpool, and her accomplice Darren Courtney, 21, called a 22-year-old woman from Runcorn on 1 January and told her she was being made responsible for settling a £4,000 debt owed by her brother.

The threats continued over four days, forcing the family to move out of their home.

Police investigating the threats put Hodson under surveillance and witnessed her supplying drugs through Courtney and Gareth Harrop, 44, to be sold in Chorley.

Courtney exploited the elderly parents of a drug addict in Chorley by using their home to use as a base to deal the drugs, a force spokesman said.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Darren Courtney and Gareth Harrop were recruited to sell drugs in Chorley

Police raided Hodson's home on 4 January and seized £3,329 in cash and a list of drug debts.

Drugs worth £4,320 were recovered when Courtney was arrested the following day.

Darren Courtney, of Rothesay Close, Runcorn, admitted conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and blackmail and was jailed for four years.

Gareth Harrop, of Lyons Lane, Chorley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Ch Insp Mike Evans said the family had "found themselves on the receiving end of terrifying threats from two brazen individuals who went to great lengths to bully them into paying somebody else's debt".