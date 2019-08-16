Image copyright Google Image caption Both carriageways of the M53 have been closed

A man has died after being hit by a lorry on a motorway, police have said.

Merseyside Police said officers were called to Junction 4 of the M53 at Clatterbridge, Wirral, at 10:50 BST after the man was hit close to the sliproad on the Liverpool-bound carriageway.

Both carriageways of the motorway have been closed between Junctions 4 and 5.

A force spokesman said an investigation was under way and officers were trying to establish the man's identity.