Christian Thornton had worked at the Hammer and Pincers for 20 years

A man has admitted killing a pub landlord who was fatally stabbed, but denied his murder.

Father-of-three Christian Thornton, 49, died outside the Hammer and Pincers in Widnes.

Lee Abbott, 35, of Rose Street, Widnes, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court charged with his murder.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty of murder and a trial date was set for 10 February.

He also admitted a charge of possessing a knife.

Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary QC remanded Mr Abbott in custody.