Image copyright @LiverpoolTweeta Image caption Roads closures are in place around Berry Street

A major blaze has broken out at a nightclub in Liverpool city centre forcing the closure of nearby roads.

Fire crews were alerted at about 4:45 BST and were on the scene on Berry Street within five minutes.

Merseyside Police have also been called in and local residents and businesses have been told to keep doors and windows closed.

When crews arrived they found the building was "well alight", Merseyside Fire and Rescue said.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

"Due to the high volume of smoke in the area, nearby residents and businesses are advised to keep their windows and doors shut," the fire service said in a statement.