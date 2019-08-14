Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two officers had to be treated at hospital after being assaulted in Tuesday

Separate attacks on two Merseyside police officers who were left seriously injured have been described as "absolutely unacceptable".

A desk officer suffered facial injuries after being assaulted in Birkenhead custody suite at 19:20 BST on Tuesday.

Earlier that morning, an officer responding to a domestic incident in Everton suffered a back injury when a man reversed into a police car.

Both officers required treatment in hospital.

The men involved in the two attacks were arrested for assault alongside other crimes.

A 31-year-old man who attacked police in the custody suite had to be restrained and another officer suffered less serious injuries, Merseyside Police said.

Deputy Chief Constable Kennedy said a further three officers were hurt while on duty the same day.

Being subjected to violence has "such a massive impact on the officers, their families and colleagues," she said.

"The psychological impact of being attacked is often hard to measure."

"Please remember, whatever you think of us, one day you or your families may need our help too," she added.