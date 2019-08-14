Image copyright Richard Turner-Online Image caption The CQC raised concerns about the management of medicine at Warren Park

Residents at a care home on Merseyside were left without medication for mental health issues and to prevent blood clots, inspectors found.

Medicines at Warren Park Nursing Home in Blundellsands were found to be out of stock or were not given at correct times, said the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The home has been rated as "requires improvement" for a third time.

Warren Park said it was "disappointed" and had implemented changes.

The CQC said two previous inspections had raised concerns at the home regarding the management of medicines.

During the visit on 25 June, inspectors found medicines to be out of stock, including anti-psychotics, anti-depressants and medicines used to reduce anxiety.

There was no care plan to support the administration of medicines through a stomach tube and some medicines were stored unsecured in people's rooms.

'No evidence of harm'

Their report concluded that 39 residents, aged 65 and over, were "not safe" and "at risk of avoidable harm".

But they found "no evidence" that people had been harmed.

The watchdog also raised concerns about nutritional needs not being cleared recorded in care plans.

Those on modified diets, or thickened fluids due to swallowing difficulties, did not always have the correct information in their care plans although staff did know people's needs.

The CQC rated the home as inadequate in terms of safety but the home was listed as good for care, with residents treated with dignity and respect.

Jonathan Lysaght, director of Warren Park, said the report "did not reflect the many positive elements of the home" or actions taken to rectify one of the concerns.

He added that some improvements relied on GP surgeries issuing prescriptions on time "and that is out of our control".

"We have been working hard since the inspection and feel confident that improvements which we have already implemented such as automated door locks, daily medication audits and extra staffing resources have rectified the issues identified during the inspection," he said.