Image copyright Google Image caption The man was rescued from a fire on Saffron Mews on Saturday

The death of a man days after he was rescued from a fire is being treated as "suspicious", police have said.

The man in his 60s was pulled from a property in Saffron Mews, Thornton at about 07:00 BST on Saturday.

Merseyside Police said he was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Tuesday.

A 50-year-old woman from Formby was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but was later released on conditional bail.

The force has appealed for two women with a child, who were seen in the area on Friday night, to get in touch.

Det Insp Gary Stratton said the women were "not being treated as suspects, but we need to speak with them to find out if they saw or heard anything suspicious or called at the address in question".

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of the man's death is due to take place on Thursday.