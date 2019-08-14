Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queens Road flyover would be replaced by a tunnel

A new tunnel aimed at reducing traffic jams around the M62 in Liverpool has been been pitched to the government.

Journey times would be cut by 15% at the Rocket junction by replacing the existing "not fit for purpose" flyover, Liverpool City Council said, while air pollution levels would also fall.

The council, which has offered to meet £28m of the £120m bill, said the seven-year project could start in 2023.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has been approached for a response.

Proposals would see the Queens Drive flyover replaced with with a roundabout above a dual carriageway underpass at the junction, which handles more than 100,000 vehicles each day.

'Misery'

The council said structural weaknesses meant investment would be needed to upgrade the flyover, which links the motorway to the city centre, if it was not demolished.

City Mayor Joe Anderson said: "In its current state, the Rocket junction is causing commuter misery every single day and by its flawed design is causing congestion and contributing to greater air pollution.

"If the government is serious about investing in the Northern Powerhouse, this is a scheme that will certainly unleash huge benefits for all."

The project is part of a £700m road improvement package presented by regional transport body Transport for the North to the DfT.

The body's major roads director Peter Molyneux said: "As well as bringing journey times down locally it will also have a positive impact on the wider motorway network and support the city's ambitious growth plans."

The BBC has asked Transport for the North for more details about the other projects.