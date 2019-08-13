Liverpool

Widnes stabbing: IOPC probe into pub landlord's death

  • 13 August 2019
Christian Thornton Image copyright Family photograph
Image caption Christian Thornton died at the scene of the stabbing

A landlord who was stabbed to death outside his pub contacted police a week before he died, the force has said.

Christian Thornton spoke to Cheshire Police on 3 August, eight days before he was killed outside the Hammer and Pincers pub in Widnes.

The force has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A 35-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 39-year-old woman, held on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain in custody.

Mr Thornton, 49, was found with stab wounds and died at the scene on Liverpool Road on Sunday.

A friend told the BBC the married father of three had worked at the pub for 20 years, first as a barman and then as its landlord.
Image caption A 35-year-old man and 39-year-old woman have been arrested and remain in custody

Cheshire Police said Mr Thornton "reported an incident" to the force on 3 August.

It added: "This has been reviewed by Cheshire Constabulary's Professional Standards Department and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is normal procedure.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites