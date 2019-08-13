Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Christian Thornton died at the scene of the stabbing

A landlord who was stabbed to death outside his pub contacted police a week before he died, the force has said.

Christian Thornton spoke to Cheshire Police on 3 August, eight days before he was killed outside the Hammer and Pincers pub in Widnes.

The force has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A 35-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 39-year-old woman, held on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain in custody.

Mr Thornton, 49, was found with stab wounds and died at the scene on Liverpool Road on Sunday.

A friend told the BBC the married father of three had worked at the pub for 20 years, first as a barman and then as its landlord.

Image caption A 35-year-old man and 39-year-old woman have been arrested and remain in custody

Cheshire Police said Mr Thornton "reported an incident" to the force on 3 August.

It added: "This has been reviewed by Cheshire Constabulary's Professional Standards Department and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is normal procedure.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."