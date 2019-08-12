Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The two-week surrender saw 131 weapons handed in to Merseyside Police

Twenty-two "viable" weapons and more than 2,000 rounds of live ammunition have been handed to police on Merseyside during a firearms surrender.

The initiative, part of a nationwide surrender which ran from 20 July to 4 August, saw 131 firearms handed in.

Other items given to police included crossbows and an ornamental shell from a Harrier jump jet.

Det Supt Richie Salter said handing the weapons in had stopped them falling into "the wrong hands".