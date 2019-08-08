Image caption An 86-year-old woman died after she evacuated her neighbouring home in Highgate Road in Maghull

Detectives investigating an arson attack which led to the death of an 86-year-old woman have arrested two women.

Margo Ruden was fatally injured when she fell after escaping from her home next door to where the Land Rover Discovery was set alight in Maghull.

Emergency crews were called to Highgate Road at about 01:00 BST on Monday.

A woman, 21, from Kirkby and a 22-year-old woman, from Huyton, were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

They have been released on bail.

Police said fireworks had been used to start the blaze.

Margo Ruden, 86, was a "very positive and focussed human being", her family said

Ms Ruden's home became filled with smoke and she died in hospital after suffering a head injury, police said.

Her family said they were "heartbroken" and described her as a "strong character" who had a "great sense of humour".

She loved dancing and sailing, having built her own sailing dinghy, a statement added.

They said she had died "trying to protect" her "beloved husband" George.