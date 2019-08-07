Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police said the raids were in response to gathered intelligence

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences during a series of raids in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police carried out 12 searches in Croxteth and found two cannabis farms, four stolen bikes and a large amount of money.

Two people were held on suspicion of drug-dealing, while four more were arrested over cannabis cultivation.

A spokesman said officers were also investigating money laundering, vehicle theft and drugs possession.

Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Paul Grounds said the raids were in response to "intelligence gathered around drug dealing in the Croxteth area".