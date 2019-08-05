Image copyright Google Image caption The woman fell as she was being evacuated from her home in Highgate Road in Maghull

An 86-year-old woman died after she fell while trying to escape her home during an arson attack.

Two men used fireworks to set fire to a Land Rover Discovery car at the house next door on Highgate Road, Maghull at 01:00 BST on Monday, said police.

The woman and her partner were advised to leave their Merseyside home as a precaution but, in doing so, she hit her head and died later in hospital.

Police said the arson was a "reckless" act with no regard for people's safety.

Det Ch Insp Gayle Rooney of Merseyside Police said: "The couple next door should have been tucked up in bed but instead, as a result of the actions of the offenders, emergency services were left with no option but to wake them in the early hours of the morning to get them to safety.

"Sadly, the 86-year-old lady died several hours after the incident and her family are now having to come to terms with her sudden loss."

A police spokesman said smoke had come into her home and it was feared the fire could spread.

The woman's next of kin have been informed and forensic examinations are being carried out.