Image caption Swissport offer baggage handling services at John Lennon Airport

Hundreds of Liverpool airport workers could go on strike later this month in a dispute about pay and conditions.

About 200 members of the GMB union employed by Swissport at John Lennon Airport will walk out on 22, 24 and 29 August unless a "last-minute new offer" made by management is accepted.

GMB official Eddie Parker said members had "voted to take strike action with a heavy heart".

A Swissport spokesman said: "We remain hopeful of reaching a resolution."

The workers voted for industrial action over health and safety issues, working practices, pay, and claims that the company breached a recognition agreement.

'Revised offer'

Mr Parker said: "The last thing they want to do is stay off work, or make trouble for the people going on their holidays.

"But these are serious issues and they've been backed into a corner by the attitude of management.

"Health and safety of workers and travellers must come first, not to mention the pay issues and the company's breach of the recognition agreement.

"In fairness to the company, they have just proposed a last-minute new offer which we will now put to our members."

Swissport, which offers baggage handling services, said: "It's important to note that the strike ballot was conducted on the basis of a previous offer and we are now in the final stages of proposing a revised offer for consideration.

"Negotiations are ongoing and we remain hopeful of reaching a resolution. Swissport remain committed to resolving this matter."