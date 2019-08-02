Image copyright Google Image caption Diane Hyde worked at Ellesmere Port Hospital in Cheshire

A nurse who carried out a "deplorable" scam to fraudulently claim more than £10,000 in overtime payments while off work on holiday has been struck off.

Diane Hyde was deemed unfit to practise by the Nursing and Midwifery Council after she was convicted of fraud.

A disciplinary panel heard the 47-year-old claimed the money over an 18-month period while working at Ellesmere Port Hospital in Cheshire.

The panel said her actions had brought the nursing profession into disrepute.

While her behaviour did not relate to her clinical practice, the panel said the public would view her behaviour as "dishonest", "deplorable" and "a serious abuse of trust".

Hyde, who lives locally but did not attend the hearing, has since repaid the majority of the money by working as an agency nurse.

'Earning £33,000'

But she indicated to the panel that she no longer wishes to practise.

Hyde, who earned over £33,000, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to dishonestly making a false representation to claim money between January 2015 and June 2016.

She had been either on annual leave or sick at the time, the panel heard.

She was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months in December 2018, ordered to carry out 60 hours in unpaid work and pay court costs of more than £1,000.

Chester Crown Court heard she was of previous good character.

The panel made a striking-off order, with an interim suspension period of 18 months to give Hyde chance to appeal.

If she does not lodge an appeal, a permanent striking-off order will apply.