Melwood has been the club's training ground for many decades

Liverpool have completed the sale of their training ground to an affordable housing provider, the club's vice-president has said.

The club announced it would leave Melwood in West Derby and move to a new £50m first team and academy training site in Kirkby in 2017.

They would leave with "a heavy heart" as it had played "a significant role in the club's history", Andy Hughes said.

Not-for-profit trust Torus has bought the site for an undisclosed fee.

The organisation has 1,600 properties in the surrounding area and manages around 40,000 properties in the region.

'Incredibly historical site'

Harry Doyle, the Labour councillor for Knotty Ash, said he was "really disappointed" and claimed the club had "turned their back on what could have been a fantastic legacy".

He added that the local community were "disappointed and angry" at the decision to sell.

Torus managing director Chris Bowen said being selected to develop the site "means a great deal to us".

"We look forward to meeting with the community in due course [and] we will also be working closely with LFC to ensure the legacy of this incredibly historical site is a theme throughout."

Mr Hughes said all funds from the sale would be be invested in Liverpool's squad and the new training centre.

Work on the Kirkby site started in summer 2018 and is expected to be completed in summer 2020, with the first team taking up residence from the start of the 2020/21 season.