Image copyright Merseytravel Image caption The dispute relates to the role of guards on Merseyrail's new fleet for 2021

A rail chief says he is "struggling to comprehend" plans for more strikes after a long-running staffing row had apparently been resolved.

Merseyrail scrapped unpopular plans for driver-only trains, but the RMT union now says a second staff member should be on hand to allow trains to depart.

The RMT said it was safer for a second person to decide when the train starts.

The rail firm's boss Andy Heath said: "I am struggling to comprehend what this dispute is all about."

The dispute began 15 months ago when RMT argued it did not want Merseyrail's new fleet of trains to be driver-only when they are introduced in 2021.

Strike action was halted after Merseyrail agreed "in principle" to a second staff member on its new trains.

But now the union wants that second staff member on the train to check the platform, trains, doors, signals and then "push a button" to inform the driver it is safe to depart.

Under Merseyrail's proposals those duties would be carried out by the diver, with the second staff member being a visible presence inside the train.

'Exasperated'

John Tilley, the RMT's North West regional officer, said the talks had made "good progress" but the "despatch" of the trains was a "sticking point".

He said: "Mr Hill sounds exasperated but the second person should be responsible for the despatch of the trains because most safety incidents take place when the trains are being despatched."

Merseyrail managing director Mr Hill said: "We delivered, and this is still not good enough for the RMT. I have never seen the likes of this in over 30 years of working in the rail industry."

The 24-hour strikes are set to be staged on 24 August, 3 September, 5 September, 30 September and 2 and 4 October.

Merseyrail was one of several train operators embroiled in the guards dispute, which has led to a series of strikes.

Strikes were held recently by union members on South Western Railway in the same dispute.