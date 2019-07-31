Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Brennan was a trustee of the Anthony Walker Foundation

The lord mayor of Liverpool's sharing of a racist video is a "stark reminder" of the need to promote diversity, an anti-racism charity he backs has said.

Councillor Peter Brennan's actions came to light on Tuesday, which was the 14th anniversary of Anthony Walker's racially-motivated murder in Huyton.

Mr Brennan was a trustee of the Anthony Walker Foundation (AWF), which was set up to "promote racial harmony".

An AWF spokesman said his actions had "added to the solemnness of the day".

Mr Brennan, the Labour councillor for Old Swan, shared a video which compared a black person to a monkey in a WhatsApp group on Monday.

He resigned from his ceremonial role as lord mayor and from the foundation following what he called the "calamitous mistake".

The AWF spokesman said the charity was "deeply shocked" Mr Brennan had shared the video and "consequently, the foundation has accepted [his] resignation".

He said 30 July had "always been a day of sadness and reflection for everyone associated with the Anthony Walker Foundation" and the news of the lord mayor's resignation from his position and the "awful events surrounding it added to the solemnness of the day".

"We are all deeply shocked he was involved in sharing a racist video and consequently the foundation has accepted [Mr] Brennan's resignation."

"Yesterday's events are a stark reminder of the responsibility each and every one of us has to ensure racism has no place in all areas of our society," he added.

"The foundation will continue to educate and fight racism, support those experiencing hate crime, and promote diversity and inclusion."