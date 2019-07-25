Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Designs for Everton's new £500m stadium on Liverpool's waterfront are revealed

A steeply pitched 13,000-capacity home end will form the centrepiece of Everton's new £500m football stadium, new designs reveal.

The 52,000-capacity ground at Bramley Moore Dock, Liverpool, could be ready to host games by 2023, the club said.

Architects say the stadium's brick and steel construction will make it appear "as though it has risen from the dock" in tribute to the city's maritime past.

The installation of rail seating could pave the way for some standing areas.

Image copyright Everton FC Image caption The design includes "a subtle nod" to the steel lattice trusses at Goodison Park

Standing was outlawed in the top two divisions by the Football Spectators' Act in 1989 following the Hillsborough disaster.

But Everton said by "future-proofing" the stadium it could be easily adapted to include safe standing if there was a change in the law.

The design of the stand at the southern end of the ground will retain the "intensity and intimacy" of Goodison Park, according to the club.

Image copyright Everton FC Image caption The club said the development of the dock would "deliver transformative benefits" for the whole city

Everton expect to submit plans by the end of 2019 and hope to begin a three-year building project as soon as 2020.

It said there were options to fund the development from both the private and public sectors, which could include selling naming rights to a sponsor.

The plans were revealed to 800 Everton supporters in Liverpool on Thursday.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said the ground would "deliver transformative benefits" for the whole of Liverpool.

"Our proposed stadium design takes its inspiration from both our city's maritime history and from our club's rich heritage and traditions," she added.

A fan plaza to the east of the stadium would host pre-match activity for up to 14,000 and could be used as a venue for music concerts.

Image copyright Everton FC Image caption Everton said the design of the stadium would retain the "intimacy" of Goodison Park

The club will consider increasing the capacity to 62,000 if it regularly fills the ground.

Designs for the ground have been drawn up by Dan Meis, who has designed sports stadiums in Rome, Cincinnati and Japan.

He has included "a subtle nod" to the steel lattice trusses designed by Goodison Park's architect Archibald Leitch.

The club's current home will become the site of new homes and health and education facilities, while proposals for a lasting tribute include retaining the pitch's centre circle.

Then sports minister Tracy Crouch launched a consultation on safe standing in June 2018.

Responding to a question in the House of Commons from South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the matter remained under review.

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority said rail seating would allow fans to stand for part of the game but clubs must have plans in place to "show how they encourage fans to sit".