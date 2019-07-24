Image copyright Google Image caption The 36-year-old victim was outside on Ripon Street when he was approached by two men with a gun, police said

A man has been injured and his pet dog has died after masked men shot a gun through a letterbox in Liverpool.

Two men wearing balaclavas had approached the 36-year-old victim with a gun on Ripon Street, Walton at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday, police said.

The man ran inside a house and one of the masked men fired the weapon through the letter box.

A bullet hit the dog and it died a short time later. The man is in hospital with a leg injury.

The offenders, who were also wearing gloves, were last seen running towards Goodison Road.

Police are looking at CCTV of the area and said the motive of the attack was unknown.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage from the area.