Image caption David Burgess-Joyce has been suspended after a tweet directed at MP David Lammy

A Conservative councillor who compared a black MP's record to the Ku Klux Klan has been suspended.

David Burgess-Joyce said in a tweet that Tottenham's Labour MP David Lammy had done "more damage to community cohesion than any KKK member".

The Wirral councillor later apologised for the "unacceptable analogy".

Mr Lammy said the apology was "pathetic" and called for the party to remove the councillor permanently.

The leader of the council's Tory group said Mr Burgess-Joyce would remain suspended while complaints were investigated.

Image copyright @BurgessJoyce1 Image caption The tweet was later deleted after it attracted more than 1,000 comments

Mr Burgess-Joyce on Tuesday quoted a tweet from Mr Lammy about US President Donald Trump and appeared to accuse him of racism and "virtue signalling" before making the comment about the white supremacist group.

'Crass and inappropriate'

The message attracted more than 1,000 comments before being deleted.

Mr Burgess-Joyce later apologised on Twitter to those he had "inadvertently offended".

Skip Twitter post by @BurgessJoyce1 My apologies if I’ve inadvertently offended anyone this morning but I love this country for its diversity and tolerance and am happy to condemn ANYONE who tries to destroy that. Lammy does that so often, however, the use of KKK was an unacceptable analogy. — Cllr. David Burgess-Joyce (@BurgessJoyce1) July 17, 2019 Report

He told the BBC he was "disappointed" to be suspended but was "apologetic beyond belief".

"I have actually apologised to Mr Lammy because I did use words that were crass and inappropriate," he added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Lammy branded the councillor's apology "pathetic"

"I accept what I said was probably very badly worded but it was never meant to offend anyone."

Skip Twitter post by @DavidLammy Come back again with a real apology Councillor @BurgessJoyce1. This is pathetic. Your attempts to normalise racism and whitewash the murders and lynchings of black men and women are despicable. Enjoy your suspension. The Conservatives should make it permanent. pic.twitter.com/RmJWtXtsT1 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 17, 2019 Report

Wirral Council Conservative leader Ian Lewis said: "I have this morning suspended Councillor David Burgess-Joyce from the Conservative Group.

"The party has a rigorous code of conduct for elected representatives and the complaints that have been made will now be investigated."

In 2016, it emerged that Mr Burgess-Joyce had been sacked by the the former Serious and Organised Crime Agency for misconduct.