Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Halewood was stabbed to death in Broad Lane, Kirkby

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in the street.

James Halewood died after being attacked on Broad Lane, Kirkby on Merseyside on 7 July.

A 23-year-old from Ellesmere Port and a 26-year-old from Kirkby were arrested in the North Wales area, Merseyside Police said.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed Mr Halewood died from a single stab wound.