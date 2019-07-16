Image copyright PA Image caption Eighty-three residents were left homeless for a week or more

Residents and business owners affected by the New Ferry gas explosion two years ago are to receive £1,600 each.

Wirral Council promised to pay the money within four weeks of receiving an eligible application.

An additional £16,000 has been earmarked for community projects.

The huge blast in March 2017 left 81 people injured, two of whom seriously. A total of 83 residents had to leave their homes for at least a week while 32 businesses closed.

Image caption Sixty-three properties were damaged or destroyed by the blast

The council's finance and resources lead Janette Williamson praised everybody affected by the explosion.

She said: "The dignity and spirit this community have shown since that terrible night has been nothing short of astounding."

The local authority has twice seen applications for funding from central government rejected.

But Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire announced last week that New Ferry had been shortlisted for regeneration funds

Ms Williamson described this as "heartening" but said the council "must not lose sight of the human impact of this incident".

Pascal Blasio, owner of the New Ferry store Homes In Style, is accused of causing the explosion.

He is awaiting a retrial in September after the jury at his original trial failed to reach a verdict.