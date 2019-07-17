Image copyright Google Image caption Royal Liverpool Hospital was rated as "outstanding" for the way it cares for its patients

The Royal Liverpool Hospital's A&E department has been criticised for low staff levels and some patients having to wait 10 hours to be seen.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has downgraded the hospital's trust from "good" to "requires improvement" overall.

The CQC raised concerns about urgent and emergency care at the site after inspections in January and February.

The trust which runs it said it was "working hard" on improvements.

Despite the criticisms, the hospital was rated "outstanding" for the way it cares for its patients.

Its dental services were also praised, while community services were rated "good".

Royal Liverpool Hospital was meant to have moved to a new site by 2017 but the move was severely delayed due to the collapse of construction firm Carillion.

Liverpool Riverside MP Louise Ellman said the delay had put "added pressure on dedicated staff working in difficult conditions".

The hospital trust has been asked by the BBC to respond to the MP's comments.

Image caption The Royal Liverpool Hospital was scheduled to move to a new site in 2017 but the plan stalled

Inspectors found a lack of suitably qualified staff in the hospital's urgent and emergency services and in its endoscopy department.

The CQC said waiting times needed improving in the emergency department, with some patients having to wait for more than 10 hours in a corridor.

Prof Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals, also noted "areas and equipment that required important maintenance".

"However, patients were cared for with dignity and respect, and staff were compassionate when delivering treatment," he said.

Dr Peter Williams, the trust's chief executive said managers were "working hard" to remedy the concerns, recruit more staff and work closely "to improve timely discharges for patients".

He said he was "incredibly proud" staff had been rated "outstanding" for the care they provide.