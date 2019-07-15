Southport man charged over promenade stabbing
- 15 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed.
The victim, believed to be aged in his 40s, was found near the Royal Clifton Hotel on Southport Promenade on Saturday afternoon.
He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital, Merseyside Police said.
The 43-year-old suspect, from Southport, was also charged with possessing a knife in public and is due before magistrates in Sefton later.