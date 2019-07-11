Scarecrow police officer slows speeding drivers in Lydiate
A woman has made a scarecrow-style police officer carrying a speed camera after becoming angry at drivers ignoring the speed limit on her street.
Edie Pope said she decided to make the bogus bobby after three accidents on Southport Road, in Lydiate, Merseyside.
Ms Pope crafted the straw-filled officer using a hi-vis coat and tights.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police said the scarecrow was not unlawful and the force had no issue with it "if it helps slow motorists down".
Ms Pope said: "Something had to be done."
The parish councillor had previously mounted a successful campaign to reduce the speed limit from 60mph to 40mph, but found motorists were failing to observe it.
The 71-year-old said: "You can really hear the cars slowing down. One man tweeted that he really feared he had been caught.
"I wanted a speed camera but was told they would cost £70,000 to £90,000.
"This has only cost me a fiver at the most."
- Woman gives drivers hairdryer treatment
- Hairdryer speed gun gran's year of fame
- Fake speed camera row man wins support
- Scarecrows brought in to slow down drivers
However, it would appear not everyone is so happy with the fake camera made from a bleach bottle, tin foil and a jam jar lid.
In an apparent protest, the scarecrow was stolen on Friday and later found discarded in a bush.
The parts were returned and reassembled and the unconventional traffic calming measure is back in place.