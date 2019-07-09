Image copyright Family photograph Image caption James Halewood was stabbed to death in the street, said police

A man who was stabbed to death in a street in Liverpool has been identified as 21-year-old James Halewood.

He died after being attacked in Broad Lane, Kirkby, on Sunday afternoon, Merseyside Police said.

A murder investigation has been launched but police are yet to make any arrests.

Det Ch Insp Ian Warlow appealed for anyone with information to come forward and said: "Someone knows the person responsible."

He added: "We're currently looking at CCTV as well as conducting forensic analysis and house-to-house inquiries."