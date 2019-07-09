Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption James Gelling was due to go on trial but admitted manslaughter

A man accused of killing a football fan on his way home from watching the Champions League final has admitted manslaughter.

James Gelling attacked Ventsislav Marginov on 1 June near the Scarisbrick Hotel in Southport, Merseyside.

Mr Marginov, 51, who had been watching the Liverpool vs Tottenham match with his sons, died three days later.

Gelling, 31, of Hampton Road in Southport pleaded guilty in a pre-trial hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Ventsislav Marginov had been watching the Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League final

John McDermott QC, prosecuting, said the defendant has "an extensive record of violence".

He said none of the victim's family had attended court but they would be told of the outcome "which will obviously be a great relief to them".

Gelling was further remanded in custody to await sentence on 9 September.